Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Using Ayahuasca Helped Him Overcome Fear of Death

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave some more insight into how the use of ayahuasca has helped him.

When asked by former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk if he feared death, Rodgers admitted that he used to until ayahuasca aided in him getting over that fear:

Rodgers said that being a teenager during the Y2K hysteria of 1999 and 2000 contributed to his fear of dying due to the belief that he would never be able to accomplish all of his goals if he died young.

He continued by saying that consuming the psychoactive drink ayahuasca and the psychedelic drug psilocybin changed his perspective and "relieved a lot of the stress" associated with the need to accomplish things before death.

Rodgers also said he has "seen the other side" through the use of ayahuasca, which has caused him to view death as more of a "next chapter" than an ending.

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers revealed that he first used ayahuasca in 2020, which preceded back-to-back NFL MVP campaigns for the future Hall of Famer.

This season has been a much bigger struggle for Rodgers and the Packers, though, as they are 5-8 and have struggled to find consistency on offense compared to previous years.

Much of that likely has to do with the departure of Rodgers' No. 1 target, wide receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason.

Rodgers and the Packers are coming off a win over the Chicago Bears, though, and given how weak the NFC is, their playoff hopes are still alive.