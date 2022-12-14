Warriors' Draymond Green Says Fan Threatened His Life During Bucks Game

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Basketball took something of a back seat Tuesday when Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a fan removed from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum during a game against the Bucks.

Green explained after the game that he took such actions because the fan threatened his life, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Bucks released a statement following the game that said they are "investigating the situation and we're conferring with the NBA," per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

A fan first started jawing at Green when Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the free-throw line in the third quarter, and the Michigan State product then had that person removed when Stephen Curry was on the line during the next stoppage in play.

"There are no real consequences," Green said of fans' behavior. "Yeah, you can't come back to the game, or even if you get arrested, nothing really happens ... you just hope it gets to a point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that's the only thing that's really going to correct the issue."

The comments and latest incident came after the NBA fined the four-time All-Star $25,000 earlier this month for the language he used toward a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

As for Tuesday's contest, the Bucks won 128-111 and improved to 20-7 on the campaign.

Green finished with just two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field but impacted the game in other ways with seven assists and six rebounds.

Golden State has dealt with some inconsistency to start the season and fell to just 14-14 overall and 1-3 in the last four. It was the first contest of a six-game Eastern Conference road trip for the reigning champions, who will be in Indiana to face the Pacers on Wednesday.