Carlos Correa Rumors: Mets 'Showing Interest' in Twins FA; Would Play 3B

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The New York Mets have shown interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, per Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Correa would play third base for the Mets with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor already entrenched at the position in New York.

The Mets have already been big spenders in free agency, adding starting pitchers Justin Verlander (two years, $86.7 million) and Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million).

They've also re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million) and closer Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million).

Correa's future contract should easily dwarf all of those numbers. The shortstop market has been lucrative, with stars Trea Turner ($300 million with the Philadelphia Phillies) and Xander Bogaerts ($280 million with the San Diego Padres).

He could land a contract north of $300 million—Jim Bowden of The Athletic notably predicted that Correa would go to the Chicago Cubs for 10 years and $327 million.

The two-time All-Star excelled for the Minnesota Twins last year with a .291 batting average, 22 home runs, 64 RBI and an .834 OPS.

He played seven seasons with the Houston Astros before signing with the Twins last year. Correa inked a three-year, $105.3 million deal but opted out of that contract.

Correa's decision to bet on himself should be quite lucrative. He doesn't have a shortage of suitors, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post reporting on other teams in the mix.

However, Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown he isn't afraid to go over the top in New York, as the team sported the second-highest payroll in baseball last year. It's not impossible to see Correa with the Mets because of Cohen's willingness to spend even if he'd be playing a new position. Still, New York should have plenty of competition as the market apparently heats up for the star shortstop.