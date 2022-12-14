Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Cowboys Meet with WR to Find 'Common Ground' on Contract

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys met Monday evening to "find common ground on basic terms and timing" regarding the potential of a contract.

That news is per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, who provided more information and context.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last year's Super Bowl when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He recently visited the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills as he rehabs and works to determine his next steps.

Dallas has made no secret of its interest in Beckham, but public concern has risen about when he could return to the lineup. ESPN's Ed Werder released this report on Dec. 6.

NFL Network's Jane Slater followed up with another report on Dec. 7, noting the reasoning for why Beckham left Dallas without a deal in place.

The 30-year-old Beckham has been one of the game's most electric talents at his best. Unfortunately, he's suffered two torn ACL's and a broken ankle since 2017.

Beckham has still been productive when called upon since opening his career with a trio of Pro Bowl appearances, and he notably had 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in the playoffs for the Rams.

In the interim, Dallas has signed another free agent veteran wide receiver in TY Hilton, the former Indianapolis Colts star who made four Pro Bowls in his 10 NFL seasons. He had 23 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Owner Jerry Jones went on 105.3 The Fan and explained what the Hilton signing meant relative to Beckham.

For now, the Cowboys will go forth with its leading wideout trio of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown with Hilton now helping out that core. The 10-3 squad will now visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.