WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 13

Credit: WWE.com

NXT Deadline was a big night for WWE NXT. New champions were crowned, and the very first Iron Survivors were determined. The December 13 edition of NXT would feature those winners and some grudge matches.



New Day pulled off an impressive victory over Pretty Deadly, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be on the show this week, ready for all challengers.



Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez won the Iron Survivor Challenge to become the No. 1 contenders to the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship. They were certain to put Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose on notice this week.



Toxic Attraction looked to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships by first putting down their competition, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Odyssey Jones hoped to shut up Von Wagner in a match.

Lyra Valkyria would make her NXT debut. Damon Kemp would also be in action as Drew Gulak watched closely.

This show needed to reset the gold brand, looking forward to 2023.

