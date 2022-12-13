X

    Illinois DC Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football HC After Jeff Brohm Exit

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: Illinois Fighting Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters walks the field before the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 5, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Purdue named Ryan Walters as its next football head coach on Tuesday.

    The announcement fills the vacancy created when former head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater Louisville.

    Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS after spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator at Illinois.

    "Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus," Walters said in a statement. "My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"

