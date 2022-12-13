WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 12

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on December 12.

Last week, WWE set out to find the next challenger for Bianca Belair and the Raw Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss and Bayley won their qualifying matches, so they squared off this week to determine who gets the next shot at The EST.

The Bloodline had something special planned for Sami Zayn, Austin Theory continued his quest to be taken seriously, and WWE continued the long buildup leading to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28.

We also saw Seth Rollins take on Bobby Lashley, and Candice LeRae took on Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's show.