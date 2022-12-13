6 NHL Players Who Could Join the $100M Contract Club

0 of 6

It's rare for an NHL player to sign a $100 million contract.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was the first, signing a 13-year, $124 million deal in January 2008. Ilya Kovalchuk was next, signing a 15-year, $100 contract with the New Jersey Devils in September 2010.

Two years later, Shea Weber signed a 14-year, $110 million offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers that the Nashville Predators matched. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby is still on the 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012.

Those deals occurred in an era when there was no limit on contract length. Since 2013, however, contracts have been limited to a maximum of eight years for players who re-sign with their own teams and seven years for those who become unrestricted free agents.

Under the current limitations, only two players—the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon—have since reached the $100 million mark.

A flattened salary cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020-21 has also affected how much players could get from their teams or on the open market. However, the cap could start rising significantly again by as early as 2023-24.

That could lead to more NHL superstars landing more lucrative, long-term deals that take them up to or over the $100 million plateau.

The Boston Bruins' David Pastrňák and the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews are among the players who could join the $100 million club by the end of their current contracts. They aren't the only ones, though.

Here, we've assembled a group of players who could join the likes of Crosby on $100 million deals in the future. Past and present performance as well as age were among the factors that we considered.

We narrowed our focus to those whose contracts will expire within the next five seasons. We've also excluded players currently on entry-level deals from our list due to their limited body of work.

