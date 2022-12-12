X

    J.J. Watt, Twitter Rip 'Absurd' Roughing the Passer Penalty on Dolphins vs. Chargers

    Doric SamDecember 12, 2022

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is chased by -Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    The NFL has taken great strides in recent years to protect quarterbacks, but questionable roughing the passer penalties have ignited a wave of scrutiny throughout the 2022 season.

    Another such occurrence took place in the third quarter of Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers when Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips laid a hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that appeared to be a routine tackle, but he was called for a penalty. A sack would've caused the Los Angeles offense to go three-and-out, but the flag extended the drive.

    Part of the issue is that roughing the passer penalties cannot be reviewed to amend any real-time mistakes. However, when referees make these calls that can affect the outcome of a game, criticism is warranted.

    NFL Twitter lit up with reactions to the penalty, as many were unhappy that Phillips was the subject of what was perceived to be an unnecessary call:

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Absurd roughing the passer call. <br><br>Absurd.

    Julian Edelman @Edelman11

    Awful call

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    You gotta be kidding me.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    That's a HORSE 💩 call. Just AWFUL

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    That's a horrible call.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Man… football does look different these days doesn't it

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Roughing the passer??? Lol

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    These calls are ridiculous

    Larry Mayer @LarryMayer

    There have been some bad roughing-the-passer calls, but that one might have been the worst of all time. <a href="https://t.co/9RJKT9SLpU">https://t.co/9RJKT9SLpU</a>

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Mike McDaniel's reaction to the roughing the passer call. 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoltUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoltUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/de9jeNq76y">pic.twitter.com/de9jeNq76y</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    What the hell is that call? I have no idea what Phillips is supposed to do there. What a BS call. Brutal. Absolutely awful.

    Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi

    A lateeeeeee roughing the passer penalty negates a Jaelan Phillips sack on third down. That is a bad call man.

    At the time of the penalty, the Dolphins were trailing 17-7. The Chargers' drive ended with a punt, but things obviously could've been worse.

    Miami is hoping to maintain its playoff position, while Los Angeles is fighting to make its way into the postseason picture.

