Brock Purdy 'Absolutely Fearless' in 49ers' Blowout Win over Tom Brady, Buccaneers

In his first NFL start, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The former Iowa State star, who was the last pick of April's NFL draft, added a rushing touchdown as well.

Purdy is calling signals for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken left foot early in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The rookie walked onto the field in relief and completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.

He now leads a 9-4 49ers team with a two-game edge (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) over the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West lead. With Garoppolo likely out for the season, it appears Purdy will be leading San Francisco into the playoffs in hopes of earning the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1995.

His performance Sunday provides hope that he will be up to the task. Purdy made some big plays, including a two-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 edge, an impressive toss to Deebo Samuel after evading pressure and a 27-yard TD lob to Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy also found Brandon Aiyuk for a 32-yard score en route to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The 49ers were on cruise control in the second half, so much so that starters got to rest in the fourth quarter.

But the story of the day was Purdy, who soundly defeated 45-year-old and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Bucs. San Francisco is now on a six-game win streak, and Twitter was elated over the rookie's performance.

San Francisco can clinch the NFC West title Thursday evening with a road win over the Seattle Seahawks.