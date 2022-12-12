X

    Brock Purdy 'Absolutely Fearless' in 49ers' Blowout Win over Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 12, 2022

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    AP Photo/Tony Avelar

    In his first NFL start, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

    The former Iowa State star, who was the last pick of April's NFL draft, added a rushing touchdown as well.

    Purdy is calling signals for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken left foot early in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The rookie walked onto the field in relief and completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.

    He now leads a 9-4 49ers team with a two-game edge (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) over the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West lead. With Garoppolo likely out for the season, it appears Purdy will be leading San Francisco into the playoffs in hopes of earning the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1995.

    His performance Sunday provides hope that he will be up to the task. Purdy made some big plays, including a two-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 edge, an impressive toss to Deebo Samuel after evading pressure and a 27-yard TD lob to Christian McCaffrey.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Run it in, rook! <a href="https://twitter.com/brockpurdy13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrockPurdy13</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br>📱 NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp">https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp</a> <a href="https://t.co/pactkdf5aw">pic.twitter.com/pactkdf5aw</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Brock out here ballin'<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br>📱 NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp">https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp</a> <a href="https://t.co/1zjsUaH2IO">pic.twitter.com/1zjsUaH2IO</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    That's a Purdy good throw and catch 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br>📱 NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp">https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp</a> <a href="https://t.co/HeDUnTWVZq">pic.twitter.com/HeDUnTWVZq</a>

    Purdy also found Brandon Aiyuk for a 32-yard score en route to a 28-0 halftime lead.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Aiyuk kidding me?! 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/THE2ERA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@THE2ERA</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br>📱 NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp">https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp</a> <a href="https://t.co/QNPqo4spjm">pic.twitter.com/QNPqo4spjm</a>

    The 49ers were on cruise control in the second half, so much so that starters got to rest in the fourth quarter.

    But the story of the day was Purdy, who soundly defeated 45-year-old and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Bucs. San Francisco is now on a six-game win streak, and Twitter was elated over the rookie's performance.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    Brock Purdy truly doesn't look phased by any of it... he keeps it himself for the TD 14-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Whispers… I might like Brock more than Jimmy G. <br><br>Just saying.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    This is the quickest Mr. Irrelevant has become super relevant, right?

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> certainly haven't changed a single thing offensively with Brock Purdy, and haven't had to.

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Brock Purdy is slinging it man. Crazy.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    Hey man… Brock Purdy can play football

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Brock Purdy my goodness! Absolutely fearless!

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    Brock Purdy out here trying to be 2001 Tom Brady…in front of Tom Brady. <a href="https://t.co/8DRVZ7bEKv">pic.twitter.com/8DRVZ7bEKv</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Complete or not, the Buccaneers may want to reconsider their "let's blitz Brock Purdy up the middle" strategy.<br><br>He is roasting them mercilessly

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    Brock Purdy balling - everyone saw it coming.<br><br>I can't think of a better prep than going against the starting defense of the 49ers every single day in practice.

    Keiana Martin @KeianaMartinTV

    Is Brock Purdy…… "Him"?

    br_betting @br_betting

    My 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/8xHX9zCVkq">pic.twitter.com/8xHX9zCVkq</a>

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Wait a minute?! Is Purdy THAT GUY!?!!?! 🤯🤯🤯<br> <a href="https://t.co/yRyFBP7QmI">pic.twitter.com/yRyFBP7QmI</a>

    San Francisco can clinch the NFC West title Thursday evening with a road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

