    Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2022

    Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals.

    "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them."

    Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who had a package of plays installed for him against the Cowboys, was 4-of-6 for 38 yards and a touchdown.

    Neither player was sacked and—were it not for Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter—might have pulled off an improbable upset.

    Instead, the Texans remained on track to earn the top overall pick with a 1-11-1 record, a selection they might ultimately use on a quarterback prospect.

    And the Cowboys moved to 10-3, keeping them within striking distance of the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), who are atop both the NFC East and the entire NFL.

