Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys

Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. CowboysDecember 11, 2022
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals.
"Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them."
Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who had a package of plays installed for him against the Cowboys, was 4-of-6 for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Neither player was sacked and—were it not for Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter—might have pulled off an improbable upset.
Instead, the Texans remained on track to earn the top overall pick with a 1-11-1 record, a selection they might ultimately use on a quarterback prospect.
And the Cowboys moved to 10-3, keeping them within striking distance of the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), who are atop both the NFC East and the entire NFL.