Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Taken to Hospital by Ambulance After 'Health Issue'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to the hospital by ambulance from his home Sunday with a "personal health issue," the school announced in a statement.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family," the statement read.

Mississippi State added it will provide more information on Leach's condition via social media once it becomes available.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team until Leach returns. The Bulldogs are preparing to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Leach is in his third season as head coach of Mississippi State, leading the team to a 19-17 record in that span, including 8-4 this season.

The Bulldogs have earned a bowl berth in each of Leach's three seasons, beating Tulsa in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl and falling to Texas Tech in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.

Before joining Mississippi State, Leach served as head coach at Texas Tech for 10 seasons from 2000-09. He then served as head coach at Washington State for eight seasons from 2012-19.

The 61-year-old has an all-time record of 158-107 and 8-9 in bowl games.