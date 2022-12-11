World Cup Predictions 2022: Projecting Semifinal Winners After Examining Odds

1 of 2

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

90-Minute Money Line

Argentina (-125; bet $125 to win $100)

Croatia (+400; bet $100 to win $400)

To Advance to Final

Argentina (-255)

Croatia (+205)

Argentina has Lionel Messi on its side as a big advantage against Croatia.

But history is also in favor of the Albiceleste. They have never lost a World Cup semifinal match.

Argentina has two wins in regular time and two in extra time and penalties in that stretch of games.

Argentina has been to five finals, but it is only 4-0 in straight semifinal games. The 1978 World Cup had two group stages. The second group stage determined the finalists and third-place game participants.

Messi will be the best player on the field in the matchup with Croatia. The superstar has four goals in the tournament. He scored once in each of the knockout round games in Qatar.

Croatia will try to limit Messi's time on the ball, but as we have seen in previous games, all it takes are one or two moments for the playmaker to come to life.

Luka Modrić will attempt to run the game for Croatia in midfield. The Real Madrid man was everywhere in the penalty win over Brazil, and he made it hard for Neymar and others to create clear-cut chances. Dominik Livaković was however in unstoppable form.

Livaković is Croatia's X-factor. He made a handful of saves in both penalty shootouts to reach the semifinals and he was masterful in the 120 minutes against Brazil to get to penalties.

Livaković is the top candidate for the Golden Glove award given to the tournament's top goalkeeper. If he is able to keep Argentina from getting on the scoresheet, Croatia could hold on for another long game, or strike for a goal of its own.

The problem with that strategy is Argentina is as comfortable winning a 1-0 game as Croatia. The Albiceleste held the Dutch scoreless for 82 minutes in the quarterfinals and did not concede a goal to an opposing player in three straight games.

Messi can win the game with a moment of brilliance, but Argentina's path to the final is through a back line that has been strong for most of the tournament and conceded once in the knockout round of the 2021 Copa America.

Prediction: Argentina 1, Croatia 0

Best Bet: Under 2.5 Goals (-190)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.