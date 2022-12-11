Paddy Pimblett and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 282

1 of 9

They saved the worst—arguably in terms of excitement but surely when it comes to judging—for last.

Light heavyweights Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev were intermittently violent and more often monotonous across a 25-minute main event, but it certainly seemed as if the fourth-ranked Russian had done at least enough to win himself the vacant 205-pound championship.

But the guys with the cage-side pencils simply didn't agree.

Or not enough of them anyway.

Derek Cleary did score three rounds in Ankalaev's favor and gave him a two-point nod in the fifth to make it 48-46. However, he was negated by a 48-47 in Błachowicz's direction from Mike Bell and a dead-even 47-47 from Sal D'Amato—who gave three rounds to Błachowicz but a 10-8 to Ankalaev in the fifth—to provide just the fifth draw in UFC title-fight history.

B/R's card had it 49-46, or four rounds to one, for Ankalaev, giving him the first, third, fourth and fifth.

And not surprisingly, Ankalaev wasn't at all pleased about not getting a belt. As it turns out neither was Błachowicz, who cut into his foe's post-fight interview and said Ankalaev had earned it.

"I don't know what to say. I won that fight," Ankalaev said. "Why didn't I get my belt? I don't know what to say. I can't choose the judges for the fight that are sitting over here, but I won this fight. I don't know if I'm going to fight with this organization again because I don't know what just happened."

What happened, at the very least, was a statistical rout.

Ankalaev had a 78-55 edge in significant strikes, a 191-79 margin in overall strikes and better than 11 minutes of control time against Błachowicz, who compromised both his opponent's legs with hard calf kicks but was never able to land anything of significance with his fists.

Ankalaev responded to the leg kicks with takedowns in the final two rounds and appeared on the verge of a finish in the fifth after he'd isolated a grounded Błachowicz's right arm and bombarded him with strikes to the face.

Referee Marc Goddard never intervened, though, and left the result to the judges, who'd not had to decide the first 10 fights thanks to six KOs and four submissions but were called into question in each of the two that did go to decisions.

"It does not matter if I felt pain. I did everything I needed to get this victory," Ankalaev said. "I always know what I do to adjust. I don't know what you want me to say. Maybe we'll come back, and we'll take what's ours."