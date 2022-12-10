Report: 'No Objective Indication' Dan Snyder Is Moving Forward with Commanders Sale

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might not be willing to sell the team despite previously hiring BofA Securities to "consider potential transactions," a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"The source is aware of no objective indication that the process is moving forward," Florio reported. "Indeed, multiple interested parties (per the source) have encountered some 'resistance' in their effort to move things forward."

The source reportedly is concerned Snyder might not sell at all and agreed with the possibility that the initial announcement was simply to clarify the interest from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Charlotte Triggs and Natasha Dye of People reported in November that Bezos had an interest in purchasing the Commanders in a potential partnership with rapper Jay-Z.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Snyder refuses to sell the team to Bezos due to his association with the Washington Post.

"It'll never happen," a source told King. "Dan Snyder detests The Washington Post. No way he'd sell to the owner of that paper."

There has been pressure on Snyder to sell the team regardless, including from other owners.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October there was "merit" to remove Snyder from ownership. Other owners have spoken to Snyder privately about the issue, per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report that revealed Snyder "permitted and participated" in the organization's toxic workplace culture.

An investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson on behalf of the NFL previously determined there was widespread sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation within the organization, resulting in a $10 million fine and Snyder being temporarily replaced by Tanya Snyder, his wife, in overseeing day-to-day operations.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported in November that Snyder could sell the entire team for $7 billion.