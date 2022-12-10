Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley 'Legitimately 50-50' for Eagles Game with Neck Injury

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley is considered "legitimately 50-50" to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter:

"Most people do expect him to play, but I'm told he really is a game-time decision," Fowler added. "They are probably going to call this sometime early Sunday."

Barkley has been limited during practice this week because of a neck injury. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that the running back is "a little sore."

Barkley played 88 percent of offensive snaps in the Week 13 tie against the Washington Commanders and was the only running back to see carries.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of a bounce-back season for the Giants, totaling 1,055 rushing yards, 241 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He's easily surpassed the 856 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Most importantly, Barkley hasn't missed a game yet this year after struggling with injuries the past two seasons.

The one-time Pro Bowler was limited to just two games in 2020 because of a torn ACL, while an ankle injury cost him four games in 2021. Barkley has looked like his old self in 2022, but a neck issue could keep him off the field for an important divisional battle against the Eagles.

New York (7-4-1) is looking to hold on to a wild-card spot in the NFC, even if the squad is unlikely to catch Philadelphia (11-1) in the standings.

If Barkley is unable to play, Matt Breida would likely see the majority of backfield touches after totaling 112 rushing yards and 83 receiving yards in 12 games this season.