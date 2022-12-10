Jets' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

0 of 3

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets have an opportunity to shake up the AFC playoff race on Sunday if they earn their second win of the season over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets are two games back of the Bills in the AFC East. A win in Orchard Park, New York, would set up a three-team sprint to the finish between the Jets, Bills and Miami Dolphins for the division crown.

New York's playoff hopes are not in dire straits if it loses on Sunday.

The Jets have a one-game buffer on the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for the final AFC wild-card spot.

The focus of Jets fans in Week 14 should be for the Patriots and Chargers to lose, that way the Jets can remain in the playoff spots regardless of the result in Buffalo.

Rooting for the Chargers to lose to the Dolphins may seem like the wrong line of thinking, but the Jets are still in good shape if Miami gains a game on them in the standings.