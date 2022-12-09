Mets' 2023 Payroll to Exceed $300M, Be Highest Of All Time After Nimmo Contract

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The New York Mets re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal on Thursday, and the team's 2023 payroll now exceeds $300 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday.

New York's 2023 payroll will be the highest in baseball history, Healey added. It projects to be around $325 million, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

However, Sherman notes that the Mets "are going to do more" in free agency, so that figure could rise in the coming weeks and months.

In addition to inking Nimmo, the Mets also signed reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million deal on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deals for Nimmo and Robertson are only the latest that Mets management has handed out this winter after losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers in free agency.

Earlier this week, the club signed reigning Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.7 million deal. Star closer Edwin Díaz also put pen to paper on a five-year, $102 million deal, and José Quintana agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract.

The highest earners on the Mets' payroll in 2023 are Scherzer and Verlander, who will both receive $43.3 million next season, per Spotrac. Shortstop Francisco Lindor will earn $34.1 million in 2023, and outfielder Starling Marte will earn $20.8 million.

The 2023 luxury tax threshold is $233 million, and any team that exceeds that amount will need to pay the competitive balance tax. Considering the Mets have blown past that price point, they'll be subject to the tax.

Last season, six teams paid the luxury tax. The Mets were one of them, and considering they fell to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series, it should really come as no surprise that the team's payroll will rise in 2023.

It appears the Mets aren't too worried about having to pay the tax as they're pursuing their first World Series title since 1986, and signing elite players to high-cost deals should allow them to do that.