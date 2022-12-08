X

    Tennessee WCBB Center Tamari Key Out for Season Because of Blood Clots in Lungs

    Doric SamDecember 8, 2022

    KNOXVILLE, TN - MARCH 21: Tamari Key #20 of the Tennessee Lady Vols shoots the ball against the Belmont Bruins during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 21, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Donald Page/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Tennessee Volunteers starting center Tamari Key had her senior season cut short after some unfortunate news on Thursday.

    According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Tennessee announced that Key will miss the remainder of the season after blood clots were discovered in her lungs.

