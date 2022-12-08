Bruce Allen Testified That Jon Gruden's Racist Emails Were Leaked by Commanders

AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File

The final report from a 14-month-long investigation into Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was released on Thursday, and it included information about the leaked emails of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the 79-page report stated that former Commanders president and general manager Bruce Allen testified that he was told by NFL senior vice president Lisa Friel that the Commanders leaked the emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language that led to Gruden's resignation in October 2021.

Allen also testified under oath that Snyder hired private investigators last year and spoke of plans to follow other individuals, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The committee's report said Snyder gave misleading testimony and didn't admit to targeting Goodell.

"For example, although Mr. Snyder admitted to using private investigators, he testified that he was 'unaware' whom his investigators approached and did not 'remember' having conversations with his counsel about the individuals targeted," the report stated.

A bombshell report from the New York Times contained the leaked emails Gruden sent to Allen's team account from 2011 to 2018 while Gruden worked as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football. The committee's report stated that Allen called Friel upon learning about the leak to complain and "she indicated that the team was responsible for the leak, stating: 'We didn't do it at the league office. It came out of their side.'"

Last November, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell alleging that he was "forced to resign." The 59-year-old said that the leak of the emails was "a malicious and orchestrated campaign" to "destroy [his] career and reputation."

Maske and Jhabvala reported that Commanders co-CEO Tanya Snyder told fellow NFL owners at a league meeting in October 2021 that the emails were not leaked by her or her husband.

However, the committee's report stated that Daniel Snyder's lawyers sent the committee "a batch of internal emails containing inappropriate content from Mr. Allen's Commanders email account" one day prior to Allen's remote deposition subpoena in September, and that batch included the leaked emails from the New York Times report.

It remains to be seen what repercussions this new revelation will have on Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL.