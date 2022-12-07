Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Cowboys Didn't Offer WR Contract amid Injury Concerns

Icon Sportswire

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly declined to offer Odell Beckham Jr. a contract because of concerns about the status of his surgically repaired left knee.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported the Cowboys have "serious concerns" about whether Beckham can play this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

