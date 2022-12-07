X

    MLB Rumors: Koudai Senga Still Interests Mets After José Quintana Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Pitcher Kodai Senga #21 of Team Japan throws in the sixth inning against Team United States during the gold medal game between Team United States and Team Japan on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
    Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

    The New York Mets reportedly remain interested in signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga despite landing José Quintana in free agency.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets are still involved in the bidding for the prized right-hander.

    Senga, 29, has been attempting to make the leap to the majors for years and is finally able to exercise his international free agent rights following the conclusion of the 2022 Japanese season. He's coming off a stellar campaign that saw him post a 11-6 and 1.94 ERA while striking out 156 strikeouts in 144 innings.

