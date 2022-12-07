MLB Rumors: Koudai Senga Still Interests Mets After José Quintana Contract

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly remain interested in signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga despite landing José Quintana in free agency.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets are still involved in the bidding for the prized right-hander.

Senga, 29, has been attempting to make the leap to the majors for years and is finally able to exercise his international free agent rights following the conclusion of the 2022 Japanese season. He's coming off a stellar campaign that saw him post a 11-6 and 1.94 ERA while striking out 156 strikeouts in 144 innings.

