X

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Week 14 vs. Steelers with Knee Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 9, 2022

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens are expecting to start Tyler Huntley on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Lamar Jackson battling a knee injury.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    "It looks like it's going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday." <a href="https://t.co/DJHYKLjIqn">pic.twitter.com/DJHYKLjIqn</a>

    Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Baltimore's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis but would not be out for the season.

    Any setback to the 25-year-old is concerning given his overall importance to the team and a playing style that calls for him to run the ball more often than most quarterbacks. That running ability is a major reason why his resume includes a league MVP and two Pro Bowl selections.

    Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 764 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 12 games this season.

    Huntley isn't as dynamic as Jackson, but he is someone who can also use his legs if needed. He started four games for the Ravens last season and can keep the team afloat in the meantime.

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Week 14 vs. Steelers with Knee Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.