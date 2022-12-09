Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Week 14 vs. Steelers with Knee Injury

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are expecting to start Tyler Huntley on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Lamar Jackson battling a knee injury.

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Baltimore's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis but would not be out for the season.

Any setback to the 25-year-old is concerning given his overall importance to the team and a playing style that calls for him to run the ball more often than most quarterbacks. That running ability is a major reason why his resume includes a league MVP and two Pro Bowl selections.

Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 764 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 12 games this season.

Huntley isn't as dynamic as Jackson, but he is someone who can also use his legs if needed. He started four games for the Ravens last season and can keep the team afloat in the meantime.