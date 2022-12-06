Report: Lamar Jackson's Knee Injury Is Sprained PCL; Ravens QB Could Miss 1-3 Weeks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in the team's 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added injuries of this nature "often sideline" a player for one to three weeks.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update Monday and said the injury will be a "weekly thing" and that Jackson was likely to miss the Week 14 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That leaves Tyler Huntley in line to start his fifth game with the team.

The third-year signal-caller went 27-of-32 for 187 yards and an interception after coming on against the Broncos. For his career, he has thrown for 1,283 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in addition to gaining 358 yards and scoring three times on the ground.

Harbaugh told reporters the change won't require a total overhaul in terms of the scheme:

"We run the same basic offense with both players [Jackson and Huntley]. [Huntley is] a player that's got a lot of dynamics to his game. He operates really well. So, if that's the way he goes [and Huntley starts for Jackson], that's the way it goes. We'll be excited to play, and our guys will be fired up."

Still, there's a clear gap between Jackson and Huntley, and Jackson's absence would be something Harbaugh and his staff have to work around.

The timing couldn't be much worse for Baltimore. At 8-4, the team is tied for the best record in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won four games in a row and six of their last seven.

The Ravens will hope Jackson's recovery hits the shorter end of projections because the longer he's out, the more likely it is the Bengals overtake them for first place in the division.