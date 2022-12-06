X

    Hall of Fame Boxing Referee Mills Lane Dies at Age 85

    Referee Mills Lane (C) steps between World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield (L) and challenger Mike Tyson (R) during the third round of their fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena 28 June. Holyfield won by disqualification after Tyson bit his ears. AFP PHOTO/MIKE NELSON (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Mills Lane, the most recognizable referee in the history of boxing, died Tuesday at the age of 85.

    According to Jim Krajewski of the Reno Gazette Journal (h/t BoxingScene.com), Lane's son Tommy said he died in Reno, Nevada, after spending a week in hospice care.

    "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family."

    BoxingScene.com noted that Lane's health was never the same after he suffered a stroke 20 years ago.

