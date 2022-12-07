Most Important WWE and AEW Storylines to Track for Rest of 2022

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE and All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view schedules for 2022 now compete, the rest of the year can be spent preparing for what 2023 will bring.

December is typically a time when rivalries begin before kicking into high gear at the turn of the new year. It isn't always the most newsworthy month due to the holiday season, but the early stages of these storylines will be crucial to their long-term development.

It's apparent that the central focus on Raw and SmackDown for the foreseeable future will be the continued domination of The Bloodline and Kevin Owens making an enemy out of them. Sami Zayn is bound to play a pivotal role in the angle as well.

Meanwhile in AEW, MJF has a massive target on his back after beating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and subsequently betraying William Regal. His reign will ensure he remains the most must-see star on the show.

The following six storylines will be the most important to track in WWE and AEW as 2022 comes to a close.