White Sox Rumors: All-Star Closer Liam Hendriks Discussed in Trade Talks

David Berding/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox reportedly could trade closer Liam Hendriks.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the right-hander's "name has come up in trade talks with other clubs" even though he has a limited no-trade clause on his contract that would let him veto a move to five specific teams.

Hendriks would be a major addition to any team in need of bullpen help.

His resume includes three All-Star selections and two Rivera Reliever Awards, and he was still effective this past season even though he may be slightly past his prime and turning 34 years old in February.

The White Sox closer finished with a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 37 saves and 85 strikeouts in 57.2 innings last year after leading the league with 38 saves in 2021. He was an All-Star both seasons he pitched for Chicago and also earned the distinction in 2018 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

In all, he has played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Athletics and White Sox since the 2011 campaign.

It may be somewhat surprising to see the White Sox exploring a potential trade with one of their impact players considering they are coming off two playoff appearances in the last three years and surely have hopes of competing for an American League Central crown in 2023.

However, Chicago could land quite the return in a trade for Hendriks, especially since he wouldn't be a rental player given he is under team control until after the 2024 season.

For now, his name is just part of the rumor mill, but he is someone who could help the White Sox retool depending on the return all while anchoring the bullpen for whichever team traded for him.