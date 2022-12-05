Hudson Card, Kedon Slovis and Top Players Entering Transfer Portal Before Bowl Games

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The college football transfer portal will feature several big names as top players look to get a fresh start in 2023.

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is among the long list of veteran passers hoping to change teams this offseason, with Drew Pyne, Kedon Slovis, Devin Leary and others already registering significant experience at the college level.

Here are the biggest names already in the transfer portal.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson

Drew Pyne, QB, Notre Dame



Kedon Slovis, QB, Pittsburgh



Devin Leary, QB, North Carolina State

Hudson Card, QB, Texas

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College

Jeff Sims, QB, Georgia Tech

Javion Cohen, OG, Alabama

JQ Hardaway, CB, Cincinnati

Theo Wease, WR, Oklahoma

L.J. Johnson, RB, Texas A&M

The number of big-name quarterbacks will especially create a ripple effect throughout college football, depending on where they land. We have seen several elite players make an impact after changing teams in recent years, including USC star Caleb Williams after transferring from Oklahoma.

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield all won the Heisman Trophy with their second college teams, while Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields also had huge seasons after transferring.

Uiagalelei will try to be next in line as a former 5-star recruit who was considered the No. 1 quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings. Despite some up-and-down play for Clemson, he still threw 22 touchdown passes this year and has plenty of upside in a new location.

Leary also should be highly sought-after in the transfer portal.

The North Carolina State quarterback had 35 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 2021, although his 2022 season was cut short due to a torn pectoral. If he returns to full strength, he could be a difference-maker in 2023.

Notre Dame's Drew Pyne has experience leading an elite team and could be an instant starter for a championship contender next season.

Other high-upside players could be seeking a fresh start after falling behind on the depth chart at their previous spots, including Hudson Card. The former 4-star recruit couldn't pass Quinn Ewers at Texas, but he could be a starter for a lot of teams at the FBS level.

Kedon Slovis will move to a third team after struggling the past few years with USC and Pittsburgh, but with 68 career touchdown passes, there will be options in the transfer portal.