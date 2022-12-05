Joe Burrow Joins Top 3 in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings After Win vs. Mahomes

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL MVP race is tightening.

Patrick Mahomes' stranglehold on his second MVP award loosened in Week 13, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dropped to +125 odds (bet $100 to win $125) following Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings Sportsbook had Mahomes as an overwhelming -160 favorite heading into the weekend.

Joe Burrow saw his MVP odds slashed by more than half, going from +1400 to +600 after outdueling Mahomes for the second time in less than a year. Burrow threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added a score on the ground in the Bengals' 27-24 win.

Cincinnati held Mahomes to a season-low 223 passing yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). He has only thrown two passing touchdowns over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, a monster performance from Jalen Hurts in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans has the Eagles quarterback on Mahomes' heels. Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns while adding 12 yards and a score on the ground. He sits at +175 odds to hoist his first MVP.

No other player other than Mahomes, Hurts and Burrow holds better than 10-1 odds. Tua Tagovailoa was the biggest loser of the weekend after turning the ball over three times in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His odds dropped from +500 all the way to +1200.

Peter King of NBC Sports called the MVP a "tossup" between Mahomes and Hurts. However, he has Burrow third in his rankings and noted the Bengals quarterback will "have something to say" about the honor over the final five weeks of the season.

