Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Didn't Start vs. Colts Due to Discipline Issue

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed after Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts that star running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't start because of a disciplinary reason.

Jones added that the issue was nothing major.

Even though Elliott didn't start, he rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, in addition to catching three passes for 14 yards.

Elliott's touchdown also followed with a pretty awesome celebration:

Elliott entered Sunday's game having rushed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games, in addition to catching eight passes for 40 yards. He and Tony Pollard form one of the best running back duos in the NFL.

The Cowboys improved to 9-3 on the season with the win. They will be back in action on Dec. 11 against the Houston Texas.