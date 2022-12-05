X

    Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Didn't Start vs. Colts Due to Discipline Issue

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2022

    Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed after Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts that star running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't start because of a disciplinary reason.

    Jones added that the issue was nothing major.

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Jerry Jones said Ezekiel Elliott didn’t start tonight because of a disciplinary reason

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Jerry Jones said Zeke Elliott not starting tonight was related to some sort of disciplinary matter during the week — not a major deal, he said it was like a phone going off in a meeting or something of that nature.

    Even though Elliott didn't start, he rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, in addition to catching three passes for 14 yards.

    Elliott's touchdown also followed with a pretty awesome celebration:

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    Couldn't let another touchdown go by without a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedKettle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedKettle</a> celly! 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsDAL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/SalvationArmyUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalvationArmyUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/yDba1Sb4iN">pic.twitter.com/yDba1Sb4iN</a>

    Elliott entered Sunday's game having rushed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games, in addition to catching eight passes for 40 yards. He and Tony Pollard form one of the best running back duos in the NFL.

    The Cowboys improved to 9-3 on the season with the win. They will be back in action on Dec. 11 against the Houston Texas.

