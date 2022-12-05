5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 42

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC on ESPN 42 went down on Saturday night in sunny Orlando, Florida, and it was, without any exaggeration, a thriller.

Headlining honors for the card went to a welterweight scrap pitting two-time title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson against the enigmatic Kevin Holland. Wonderboy has been in a couple of stinkers over the years, and you really never know what kind of performance you're going to get from Holland.

However, the two headliners brought out the absolute best in each other for one of the best fights of the year, with Wonderboy ultimately winning by TKO when Holland's corner called off the fight between the fourth and fifth rounds.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos turned back the clock with a vintage performance, submitting the always-tough Bryan Barberena with a neck crack in Round 2.

Before that, the main card kicked off with five-straight stoppages. Chief among those were Roman Dolidze's vicious TKO of Jack Hermansson at middleweight, Matheus Nicolau's KO of Matt Schnell down at flyweight, and Sergei Pavlovich's KO of Tai Tuivasa up at heavyweight.

Like we said, it was a great night of fights.

Keep scrolling for the matches we're hoping will be made when everyone is healed up.