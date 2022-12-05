X

    Joe Burrow Dominance over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Praised After Bengals' Win vs. KC

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2022

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to move to 8-4 on the season and create more of a cushion for themselves in the playoff race.

    Much of the win can be attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 46 yards and a score on 11 carries.

    Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed just 16-of-27 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for nine yards and a score on two carries.

    Bengals running back Samaje Perine also had a tremendous performance filling in for Joe Mixon, who was sidelined by a concussion. Perine rushed for 106 yards on 21 carries and caught six passes for 49 yards.

    Still, it was Burrow who impressed NFL Twitter the most, and now he's being praised for his dominance over the Chiefs:

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    "[Joe Burrow] is the modern day Joe Montana, except he's got a better arm..."<a href="https://twitter.com/PhilSimmsQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilSimmsQB</a> is IMPRESSED with the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> QB's poise and productivity. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <a href="https://t.co/tvZicp98VD">pic.twitter.com/tvZicp98VD</a>

    Michelle Alfini @MichelleAlf

    “[Burrow] is playing at the level we need to get the confidence to win every game we play.”

    Mohammad Ahmad @MohammadAhmadTV

    Zac Taylor is now speaking. <br><br>He called Joseph Ossai’s sack “the hustle of the century,” and said Joe Burrow is “absolutely” worthy of being considered an MVP.

    D.j. Hunter @D_Hunter22

    Joe Burrow really “HIM” 🔥

    Gary Owen @garyowencomedy

    Joe Burrow moving up in the MVP race!!!

    Daniel @danny_sexton3

    Joe Burrow officially entered the MVP convo. Argue with a wall

    SportsTalkATL.com @SportsTalkATL

    Joe Burrow is the best QB in football. Period. There’s nobody better <a href="https://t.co/RjOEVSeQvJ">https://t.co/RjOEVSeQvJ</a>

    Mike Renner @PFF_Mike

    Welcome to the MVP race, Joe Burrow

    Damon Martin @DamonMartin

    Joe Burrow &gt; Patrick Mahomes. Just saying <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhoDey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhoDey</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nz6HJgT3Cb">pic.twitter.com/Nz6HJgT3Cb</a>

    Brando Simeo Starkey @BrandoStarkey

    Burrow is the best QB in the league. <a href="https://t.co/B1PeRobCXK">pic.twitter.com/B1PeRobCXK</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Joe Burrow: best of the young-gun QBs. A drop and an illegal man downfield cost him two more TD passes vs Chiefs. Should've won it fairly easily.

    Craig Loper II @CraigLoperWAVY

    Joe Burrow &gt; Pat Mahomes

    Reggie Wilson @ReggieWilsonTV

    Joe Burrow is that dude.

    Will Graves @WillGravesAP

    Joe Burrow is not Joe Montana. <br><br>But man he comes as close as anyone in a long time to looking the part.

    Burrow is now 3-0 in his career against the Chiefs, averaging 327 passing yards per game against Kansas City along with tossing nine total touchdowns and one interception.

    The Burrow vs. Mahomes debate has a long way to go, but the Bengals quarterback certainly has a leg up on his Chiefs counterpart right now.

    Cincinnati, though tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North, is currently occupying the AFC's fifth playoff seed, ahead of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers are on the playoff bubble, so the Bengals must keep winning to hold off the field and keep their hopes alive of surpassing the Ravens.

