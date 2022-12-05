Joe Burrow Dominance over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Praised After Bengals' Win vs. KC

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to move to 8-4 on the season and create more of a cushion for themselves in the playoff race.

Much of the win can be attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 46 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed just 16-of-27 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for nine yards and a score on two carries.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine also had a tremendous performance filling in for Joe Mixon, who was sidelined by a concussion. Perine rushed for 106 yards on 21 carries and caught six passes for 49 yards.

Still, it was Burrow who impressed NFL Twitter the most, and now he's being praised for his dominance over the Chiefs:

Burrow is now 3-0 in his career against the Chiefs, averaging 327 passing yards per game against Kansas City along with tossing nine total touchdowns and one interception.

The Burrow vs. Mahomes debate has a long way to go, but the Bengals quarterback certainly has a leg up on his Chiefs counterpart right now.

Cincinnati, though tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North, is currently occupying the AFC's fifth playoff seed, ahead of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers are on the playoff bubble, so the Bengals must keep winning to hold off the field and keep their hopes alive of surpassing the Ravens.