Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted that his return to the field against his former team was "tough" and that his move from Houston "had to happen."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.