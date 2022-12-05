NFL Week 13: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

0 of 7

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

In Week 13, a star wide receiver hosted his former team and toasted its secondary, one club may have lost its quarterback for a short period and another squad can put a lid on buzz about shutting down its star signal-caller for the season. Late Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received unfortunate news about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.

Since the Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, he's acknowledged hurt feelings from the fanbase. "Oh, they hate me," Brown said of Titans fans via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Titans fans probably hate Brown a lot more after he torched their team. On Sunday, the Pro Bowl wide receiver had his best performance since he hauled in six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens had to gut out a tight win over the Denver Broncos with Tyler Huntley under center. Is it time for the Ravens to panic if he has to start in multiple games for Lamar Jackson?

The Minnesota Vikings have distanced themselves from the competition in the NFC North, but the Detroit Lions' win prevented the division-leading 10-2 squad from clinching a playoff berth, and the Green Bay Packers pulled out a victory that should keep Aaron Rodgers on the field for the coming the weeks.

The 49ers will have to shut down Garoppolo, though. Early in Sunday's game with the Miami Dolphins, he broke his foot, which will sideline him for the rest of the season. We'll delve into what that means for San Francisco's playoff outlook and all the other major takeaways from Week 13 games.