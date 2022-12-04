Report: 49ers Open to Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023 After Trey Lance Injury, Trade Rumors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly open to re-signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported both sides are keeping an open mind for the future as Garoppolo heads toward free agency.

The 49ers spent the entire offseason attempting to trade Garoppolo but could not find a taker due to his $24.2 million salary and ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery. Garoppolo instead remained in San Francisco on an incentive-laden contract that includes clause preventing the 49ers from using the franchise tag on him.

Trey Lance's season-ending leg injury reopened the door for Garoppolo to take over the reins, and he has played arguably the best football of his career.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.