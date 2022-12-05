The Most Rewatchable WWE Royal Rumble Moments from the Last 5 Years

1 of 10

At one hour, six minutes, the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 may not be quite as rewatchable as other moments on this list due to its length of it, but there is no denying the historical significance of the match or just how much fun it was throughout.

With surprise appearances from Lita, Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus and The Bella Twins, it did enough to keep even the most casual viewer invested while modern stars such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Nia Jax carried the mantle for their generation.

Asuka would ultimately win the contest after a tense exchange with Nikki Bella on the ring apron and cash her ticket to WrestleMania 34 and a date with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair.

The less said about the outcome of that one, though, the better.

Still, the weight of expectation and opportunity rested on the shoulders of every one of the 30 competitors in the match, and they rose to the occasion by delivering performances that helped ensure the women's contest remains a staple of the PPV today.