Jameson Williams Reportedly Activated from Non-Football Injury List by Lions

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, setting up his return to the field.

Williams should be ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. It will mark his eagerly awaited NFL debut.

Williams suffered a torn ACL while playing for Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season and has spent much of the last year rehabbing and watching practices.

The Lions should have a fully healthy wide receiver group for the first time this season Sunday. In addition to Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds have all missed time because of injuries.

St. Brown leads the team's receivers with 65 catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Adding Williams to the lineup will give Jared Goff another talented target to rely on down the stretch.

Chark told reporters earlier this week that everyone is excited for Williams' debut:

"I definitely believe that he's a superstar, so anything I can do to help a guy like that, I'm here. He knows that, he knows that with all the receivers in the room. He's getting back into practicing, which is a huge step. Trust me, I understand. So, as soon as he's on the field, that's gonna be great for all of us. We all benefit from that, this team benefits from that. And the future, he's got a bright future.”

Detroit selected Williams 12th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, trading up to pick him despite his injury.

In his final season at Alabama, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards 15 touchdowns in 15 games. He spent the first two seasons of his college career at Ohio State but started just six games.

The Lions are second in the NFC North with a 4-7 record. The Jaguars are also 4-7.