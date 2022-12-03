MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Requests Trade from Pirates; Contract Talks at 'Impasse'

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Center fielder Bryan Reynolds has requested to be traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Reynolds made the request because contract extension talks between the two sides have reached an "impasse."

Mackey reported there is no indication that the Pirates will move quickly to deal him.

The 27-year-old Reynolds, who was a National League All-Star in 2021, signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension with the Pirates in April and is under team control through 2025.

Mackey tweeted a statement released by the Pirates regarding Reynolds, with the team suggesting it has no plans to deal him:

"While it is disappointing, this will have zero impact on our decision-making this off-season or in the future. Our goal is to improve the Pirates for 2023 and beyond. With three years until he hits free agency, Bryan remains a key member of our team. We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates."

The San Francisco Giants selected Reynolds in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft, and the Pirates acquired him in a trade of Andrew McCutchen in 2018. He made his debut in 2019 and has been a full-time player for the team since.

After hitting .314 with an .880 OPS and finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, Reynolds fell off significantly in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, hitting just .189 in 55 games.

The switch-hitter bounced back with the best season of his career in 2021, slashing .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs and career highs of 90 RBI, 93 runs and eight triples.

Reynolds was named an All-Star for the first time, and he finished 11th in NL MVP voting.

Reynolds' slash line dropped to .262/.345/.461 last season, but he clubbed a career-high 27 homers and finished with 62 RBI, 74 runs and a career-high seven stolen bases as well.

The Pirates struggled as a team, losing 100 games for the second straight season and missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.

Reynolds was by far Pittsburgh's most productive offensive player, and dealing him would likely send the Pirates even deeper into a rebuild.

They aren't obligated to trade him, but Reynolds would likely land a bigger return than anyone else on the roster, so they figure to at least entertain the idea of moving him for prospects.