NFC Exec: There's 'Considerable Doubt' About Odell Beckham's Health amid Injury Rehab

Harry How/Getty Images

There is "considerable doubt" about the health of Odell Beckham Jr. as he prepares to make his NFL return.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reported there is some concern about whether Beckham will be a major factor this season given it's already December and he's yet to take a snap since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

The injury was Beckham's second ACL tear in the same knee in as many seasons. Given the fact he is just now nearing 10 months since the injury, it would be a surprise if Beckham were anything close to resembling his former All-Pro self.

Under the most optimistic of circumstances, Beckham will have a chance to play just five regular-season games before the playoffs begin. That would require him to sign early next week and then be on the field just says later—a highly unlikely scenario. It's possible Beckham does not wind up playing more than one or two regular-season games, which further complicates contract talks with teams.

Vacchiano's report indicated Beckham has been seeking $20 million per year. That's not happening. There is no circumstance in which Beckham signs a deal at anything resembling that number; he would arguably be lucky to get half of that figure.

Beckham has not made a Pro Bowl since the 2016 season and has just two 1,000-yard seasons in the last five years. Even before the injury issues, there were legitimate questions about whether Beckham was the same type of dynamic star who burst on to the scene with Hall of Fame-caliber numbers.

While there has been no shortage of interest in Beckham since he was cleared for a return, teams are going to be understandably cautious in negotiations. A one-year deal doesn't do much for teams given the uncertainty of Beckham's health, so expect a two-year deal under team-friendly terms that allows the 30-year-old to truly show out in 2023.