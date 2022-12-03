Bowl Predictions 2022: Full Projections For CFP Final and More Top Games

2 of 3

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia is at No. 1 in the CFP rankings, and it will end up with the top seed as long as it beats LSU in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs, who are 12-0 after storming through the regular season, are heavily favorited over the Tigers and shouldn't have much trouble.

Even if Georgia gets upset, it should still get into the College Football Playoff field. It likely wouldn't be the No. 1 seed, but it would still earn a berth from the selection committee.

Ohio State should be the No. 4 seed after USC's loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Buckeyes were the first team out of the CFP field in the rankings, and they'll move up from No. 5 to reach the Playoff for the third time in four seasons.

It's possible that Ohio State could even move up to No. 3 if TCU loses to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. But the prediction here is that the Buckeyes will end up as the No. 4 seed and go to the Peach Bowl to take on the Bulldogs.

Georgia and Ohio State have never previously met in a College Football Playoff matchup. In fact, the two programs have faced off only once before: The Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 1992 season.

This year, Georgia has one of the most dominant defenses in the country. Ohio State's offense is stacked with playmakers and has one of the nation's top quarterbacks in junior C.J. Stroud. Plus, the Buckeyes will be looking to prove they belong in the CFP despite not even making it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

But Georgia will be the favorite to advance to the CFP National Championship Game regardless of its opponent. And the Bulldogs may even be on their way to a second straight national title.