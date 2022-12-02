2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage

4 of 6

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Four CONCACAF teams qualified for the World Cup: the United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. None managed more than a single group win, and aside from the USMNT, each representative will be disappointed with its showing.

Atop that list is Mexico, who only put together 45 minutes of good football across three games. This came in the final group match against Saudi Arabia when it was too little too late, though, as a disjointed draw with Poland and passive defeat to Argentina left Gerardo Martino’s side needing too much to progress.

Luis Chávez’s unbelievable free-kick may be one of the moments of the World Cup, but the ripple of the net only underlined what an exciting force Mexico could be. Tata paid with his job, and Mexico were rotten in an admittedly tough group.

Costa Rica also only really got going for one half across the tournament, although their expectations would have been lower. Coming back from the 7-0 defeat to Spain to beat Japan 1-0 was impressive, even if the smash and grab came after their first shot on target all tournament.

At one point during Thursday’s 4-2 defeat to Germany, Costa Rica were actually through to the knockout stages, but a late three-goal collapse plummeted Luis Fernando Suárez's squad to the bottom of the group. They were close to doing something special without ever really playing consistently well.

A similar theme followed Canada, who lost momentum after the 1-0 opening defeat to Belgium, a game in which they deserved so much more. Alphonso Davies’ missed penalty isn’t really to blame for that; Canada had 22 attempts on goal and should have made their misfiring opponents pay.

Coach John Herdman’s vow to "F Croatia" piled unnecessary pressure on his men for the second game and led to a 4-1 demolition. While many will argue he was trying to direct pressure to himself, the reality is Croatia’s players were pumped up by the remark, as striker Andrej Kramaric noted after the game.

Canada’s final defeat to Morocco, compounded by goalkeeper Milan Borjan’s mistake, felt like little more than another kick to the torso of a kid who heckled the much stronger bullies in Group F.

And with that, the USA are the only CONCACAF team still standing.

Coach Gregg Berhalter will have wanted more during the 1-1 draw with Wales, but his team responded. USA dominated England in a 0-0 draw, showing great control and tempo in midfield, and then overcame Iran in what was essentially a knockout tie.

There’s no reason the USMNT can’t trouble the Netherlands in the next round, especially if Berhalter continues to loosen his restrictive style of football.