    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Headlines Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 12

    Doric SamDecember 2, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons still has a ways to go before he joins the coveted 99 Club in Madden NFL 23, but he inched one step closer after his strong showing in last Thursday's win over the New York Giants.

    Parsons headlines this week's batch of players to get a bump in this week's Madden ratings update. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year received a one-point boost up to 95.

    Parsons registered three tackles and two sacks in Dallas' 28-20 win over its NFC East rival. It was his second consecutive two-sack performance after going back-to-back games without getting the quarterback down. He now ranks second in the league with 12 sacks this season.

    Joining Parsons in getting a ratings bump was Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs after his scintillating performance in an overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks. The fourth-year speedster accounted for 303 yards from scrimmage and capped off the day with a walk-off 86-yard touchdown.

    Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence also took a step forward thanks to his efforts in an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    Lawrence had his best game of the season, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.4 percent of his passes. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick seems to be figuring things out, as he has not thrown an interception in three consecutive games.

    However, Jacksonville must do a better job of protecting its franchise quarterback considering Lawrence has been sacked a combined nine times over his last two games. If he can keep up his clean and efficient play while getting better protection from the Jags, it can be expected that Lawrence will continue to get some positive attention from the Madden ratings adjusters.

