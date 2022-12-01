Bengals' Hayden Hurst to Justin Reid: I'm Last Person 'You Want to Talk S--t About'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of their game on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst fired back at Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Thursday in retaliation for a perceived slight.

While speaking to Fox 4 in Kansas City (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Reid talked about his intention to shut down Hurst, but twice got the tight end's name wrong: "They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he's with the Rams—what's his name? It's Higgins, yeah they're gonna have him back, he's a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I'm gonna lock him down."

Reid first confused Hurst with Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, before referring to him as "Higgins," which is actually the name of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

When asked about Reid's comments by the media on Thursday, Hurst suggested the safety would ultimately eat his words:

Hurst called Reid's remarks "funny" before adding: "You can pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I'm the last person you want to talk s--t about because I have a long memory."

The Bengals and Chiefs cultivated a rivalry last season when Cincinnati beat Kansas City by three points late in the regular season and then did it again in the AFC Championship Game.

When the Bengals and Chiefs meet again on Sunday, it will mark the first taste of the rivalry for Hurst and Reid, who are in their first seasons with their respective teams.

Hurst signed with the Bengals in free agency after spending the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, while Reid signed with the Chiefs after a four-year stint with the Houston Texans.

Much of the Chiefs' defensive focus will be on wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is returning to the Bengals' lineup after missing the past four games with a hip injury, but they can ill afford to turn a blind eye to Hurst.

He has become something of a security blanket for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, making 46 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns, and he could be an unexpected difference-maker on Sunday.

While Hurst was likely already motivated to leave his mark, Reid's comments may give him an even greater desire to deliver.