NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If ever there was a measuring stick as to how a team in the National Football League is performing for the season, it’s Week 13.

Heading into this week’s action, the top teams in the NFL AFC and NFC are the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

No one has officially clinched a berth in the playoffs, but these teams are close, especially Philadelphia.

If the Eagles beat the Tennessee Titans this weekend and the Washington Commanders lose and the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks lose or tie they officially clinch a berth.

Philly can also clinch if they win and Washington tie and San Francisco and Seattle lose.

Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title if they defeat the New York Jets on Sunday and the Detroit Lions lose or tie. The Vikings can also get there if they tie and the Lions lose.

Perhaps the most surprising team in the league has been the Miami Dolphins. They are currently the top seed in the AFC East.

But just as noticeable as the top teams are at this point in the year, there's an equally damning spotlight on the bad ones.

Case in point: the Los Angeles Rams.

The defending Super Bowl champs are last in the NFC West and it doesn't look good at all as far as their goal to repeat.

The past 12 weeks have been an exhilarating ride for football fans, so here's a quick glance at the standings and the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC.