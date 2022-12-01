NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket ScenariosDecember 1, 2022
NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios
If ever there was a measuring stick as to how a team in the National Football League is performing for the season, it’s Week 13.
Heading into this week’s action, the top teams in the NFL AFC and NFC are the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
No one has officially clinched a berth in the playoffs, but these teams are close, especially Philadelphia.
If the Eagles beat the Tennessee Titans this weekend and the Washington Commanders lose and the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks lose or tie they officially clinch a berth.
Philly can also clinch if they win and Washington tie and San Francisco and Seattle lose.
Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title if they defeat the New York Jets on Sunday and the Detroit Lions lose or tie. The Vikings can also get there if they tie and the Lions lose.
Perhaps the most surprising team in the league has been the Miami Dolphins. They are currently the top seed in the AFC East.
But just as noticeable as the top teams are at this point in the year, there's an equally damning spotlight on the bad ones.
Case in point: the Los Angeles Rams.
The defending Super Bowl champs are last in the NFC West and it doesn't look good at all as far as their goal to repeat.
The past 12 weeks have been an exhilarating ride for football fans, so here's a quick glance at the standings and the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC.
Current NFL Standings
AFC East
Miami Dolphins (8-3)
Buffalo Bills (8-3)
New York Jets (7-4)
New England Patriots (6-5)
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
Cleveland Browns (4-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)
AFC South
Tennessee Titans (7-4)
Indianapolis Colts (4-7)
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)
Houston Texans (1-9)
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)
Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
Denver Broncos (3-8)
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
New York Giants (7-4)
Washington Commanders (7-5)
NFC North
Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
Detroit Lions (4-7)
Green Bay Packers (4-8)
Chicago Bears (3-9)
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
Carolina Panthers (4-8)
New Orleans Saints (4-8)
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Los Angeles Rams (3-8)
AFC Playoff Picture
No. 5 Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs. No. 8 New England Patriots (6-5)
No. 2 Miami Dolphins (8-3) vs. No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
The Chiefs are on a five-game winning streak and have a nice hold on the top spot in the AFC.
But right on their heels are the Dolphins, who have also won five straight.
Both Kansas City and Miami will have tough opponents this week in Cincinnati and San Francisco, respectively.
According to the oddsmakers, the Chiefs have the advantage over the Bengals, but it's the 49ers who will prevail over the Dolphins.
The games have to actually be played, though, so it will be interesting to see how these matchups play out.
Because if Kansas City loses and Miami wins, they'll have the same record and the latter can threaten for the No. 1 seed.
That would be quite the turnaround from last season for the Dolphins.
Buffalo finds itself in the same position as Miami. They, too, have an 8-3 record and could pull up to 9-3 if they beat New England.
The Patriots are the underdog in this case and the Bills are playing well and are the owners of two-straight wins, while their opponent just lost to the Vikings last week.
This is also an important week for Tennessee, Baltimore and New York, who both sit at 7-4 and could improve their seedings with a win.
NFC Playoff Picture
No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) vs. No. 3 Tennessee Titans (7-4)
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (8-3) vs. No. 10 Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)
No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (9-2) vs. No. 7 New York Jets (7-4)
This could be Philadelphia's year.
They have the best record in the NFL and are the favorites over Tennessee this weekend.
If they win, it'll put them in prime position to clinch a playoff berth early and stay at No. 1 in their conference and the league.
But if they lose, they might leave the door open for Minnesota to catch up and tie them for No. 1 in the NFC.
Not too far behind is Dallas, who has been on a quiet two-win streak and are looking to build on that momentum against Indianapolis.
The Colts are near the bottom of the NFL standings, so it's unlikely that the Cowboys lose this Sunday, which would give them a 9-3 record on the season and a great outlook on the playoffs.
San Francisco will have their hands full with Miami this weekend, so there might be some jockeying for position between them and the Giants and Commanders by the time Week 13 is complete.
Either way, it's a very crucial week of football for the NFC and could have serious postseason implications.