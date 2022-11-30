NBA Announces Start, End Dates for 2023-24 Regular-season Schedule

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The NBA has reportedly informed teams the 2023-24 season will begin Oct. 24 and end April 14.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, though there are several scheduling details yet to be determined.

Most notably, the schedule will feature only 80 regular-season games if the floated idea of a midseason tournament is adopted. Additional games would be scheduled once the tournament advances to the knockout rounds.

The NBA has started the regular season in the third week of October in each of the last two years and four of the last five, excluding the 2020-21 season, which started in December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Oct. 24 would represent a slight delay for the beginning of the season, which is noteworthy.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has long been a proponent of a midseason tournament, which he hopes will break up the monotony of the regular season, which has consisted of 82 games for each team.

"I'll say I recognize that [if] we do that, it's not going to be an overnight success," Silver told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Because the obvious question, whether it's from the players or for the fans will be, 'What? Why should we think this is meaningful? Playing in-season tournaments?' My response is going to be, 'I get that.' But I think we can create new traditions; obviously, things change over time. And so that's something I'm very focused on right now."

An agreement on the midseason tournament would have to be in place before the schedule is finalized. The NBA typically releases its schedule in August.