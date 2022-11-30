Pat Maroon Donates $2K to Charity in Jack Edwards' Name After Broadcaster's Comments

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon is donating $2,000 to a Tampa-based mental health and substance use nonprofit organization in the name of Jack Edwards after the NESN broadcaster made critical comments about Maroon's weight during a broadcast Tuesday.

"Listed at 238 pounds...that was day one of training camp," Edwards said of Maroon during the Lightning's game against the Boston Bruins. "I've got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now. ... Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal."

Edwards has been calling Bruins games for NESN since 2005. While his work has largely been well-received, his tenure has seen some controversy.

In 2013, Edwards apologized for comparing then-Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cooke to Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. In 2019, he said it was "bad hockey karma" when then-Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak was stretchered off the ice with an injury.

Edwards has not addressed his comments about Maroon, and NESN is also yet to make a statement.