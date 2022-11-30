Pat Maroon Donates $2K to Charity in Jack Edwards' Name After Broadcaster's Comments

Pat Maroon Donates $2K to Charity in Jack Edwards' Name After Broadcaster's CommentsNovember 30, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon is donating $2,000 to a Tampa-based mental health and substance use nonprofit organization in the name of Jack Edwards after the NESN broadcaster made critical comments about Maroon's weight during a broadcast Tuesday.
Pat Maroon @patmaroon
In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of <a href="https://twitter.com/RealJackEdwards?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realjackedwards</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/TampaBayThrives?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TampaBayThrives</a> and I encourage <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> fans to join me. Donate here: <a href="https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv">https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv</a>
"Listed at 238 pounds...that was day one of training camp," Edwards said of Maroon during the Lightning's game against the Boston Bruins. "I've got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now. ... Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal."
Edwards has been calling Bruins games for NESN since 2005. While his work has largely been well-received, his tenure has seen some controversy.
In 2013, Edwards apologized for comparing then-Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cooke to Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. In 2019, he said it was "bad hockey karma" when then-Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak was stretchered off the ice with an injury.
Edwards has not addressed his comments about Maroon, and NESN is also yet to make a statement.