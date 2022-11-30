Report: Russell Wilson's Birthday Party Attended by 'About Half' of Broncos Players

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Russell Wilson might want a mulligan for his 34th birthday party.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported "about half the team" attended a celebration thrown by Wilson's wife, Ciara.

This certainly won't dispel speculation as to whether Wilson's Broncos teammates have already grown fed up with him.

While Melvin Gordon's stare toward the nine-time Pro Bowler quickly became a meme, it was easy to write off as an innocuous moment stripped of context. It was more difficult to dismiss a brief exchange between nose tackle Mike Purcell and Wilson during Denver's 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Both players sought to quickly move on from the moment.

But then NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday on The Insiders there were rumblings much earlier in the season about some of Wilson's teammates "looking at him side-eyed when he was doing all kinds of goofy stuff all offseason into training camp."

Klis' report is bound to be the subject of mockery—it echoes a plot point in the film Draft Day—yet it reflects what appears to be a big problem for the Broncos. You don't want the star quarterback you just signed to a five-year, $242.6 million extension losing the locker room in Year 1.