    Report: Russell Wilson's Birthday Party Attended by 'About Half' of Broncos Players

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 27: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Russell Wilson might want a mulligan for his 34th birthday party.

    Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported "about half the team" attended a celebration thrown by Wilson's wife, Ciara.

    There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room. Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a>

    This certainly won't dispel speculation as to whether Wilson's Broncos teammates have already grown fed up with him.

    While Melvin Gordon's stare toward the nine-time Pro Bowler quickly became a meme, it was easy to write off as an innocuous moment stripped of context. It was more difficult to dismiss a brief exchange between nose tackle Mike Purcell and Wilson during Denver's 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

    Broncos lineman Mike Purcell is not happy with Russell Wilson <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/MaIMgbxYcm">pic.twitter.com/MaIMgbxYcm</a>

    Both players sought to quickly move on from the moment.

    But then NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday on The Insiders there were rumblings much earlier in the season about some of Wilson's teammates "looking at him side-eyed when he was doing all kinds of goofy stuff all offseason into training camp."

    Klis' report is bound to be the subject of mockery—it echoes a plot point in the film Draft Day—yet it reflects what appears to be a big problem for the Broncos. You don't want the star quarterback you just signed to a five-year, $242.6 million extension losing the locker room in Year 1.

