2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge & More

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

As the latest edition of MLB free agency approaches the three-week mark, we haven't seen a lot of activity involving the market's top free agents.

Much of this may have to do with the free agency of New York Yankees star and reigning home-run king Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger is coveted by several teams and is expected to earn a hefty payday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees have a standing offer of "eight years and $300 million and could increase it."

Several teams could be waiting to see where Judge lands before making their next move. Meanwhile, the pitching market continues to be on hold, with stars like Justin Verlander, Rodón and Jacob deGrom still available.

Things could start to move more quickly this weekend, however, as the league's winter meetings are slated to kick off on Sunday. Team owners, executives and agents figure to discuss plenty of business in San Diego, and we may finally see some aggressive movement at the top of the player pool.

Here, we'll dive into some of the latest free-agent buzz and predictions heading into the MLB's winter meetings.

