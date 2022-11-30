X

    Hunter Dickinson Criticized as Dirty Player After Michigan's Loss to No. 3 Virginia

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines posts up against Kadin Shedrick #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at Crisler Arena on November 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    Star Michigan center Hunter Dickinson came under fire on social media Tuesday night when an elbow to the face of Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick somehow resulted in a foul called on Shedrick.

    The questionable call gave Dickinson two free throws with one minute, 41 seconds remaining, and while he made one of them to give the Wolverines a 66-65 lead, the Cavaliers came from behind to secure a 70-68 road win.

    Dickinson was excellent in defeat, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, plus seven rebounds, but all most could talk about on Twitter was the belief that he was a dirty player after the elbow on Shedrick:

    Although Michigan is unranked this season, Tuesday marked a huge challenge for a Virginia team that is already battle-tested after beating ranked squads in Baylor and Illinois.

    Tuesday's win was perhaps the most impressive one yet for the Cavs this season, though, as they weathered the storm from a top player like Dickinson and beat a talented Wolverines team on the road.

    Now, the No. 3 Cavaliers are a perfect 6-0 on the season, and they have put themselves firmly in the conversation to be the top team in the nation when the next set of rankings come out.

    Guard Jayden Gardner was the hero for Virginia against Michigan, as he hit the go-ahead jump shot with 43 seconds remaining to give the Cavs a 67-66 lead, while Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark put it away with free throws.

    Dickinson is the unquestioned star and go-to guy for Michigan, whereas Virginia thrives thanks to its depth and production throughout the lineup.

    Five players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers on Tuesday, and none of them finished with more than 18 points.

    Four Virginia players are averaging between 11.3 and 11.8 points per game this season, and six are averaging at least 8.5 points per contest, underscoring the type of team basketball the Cavs used to take down the Wolverines in a hostile environment.

