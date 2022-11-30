MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner of Interest to Padres

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Despite their long-term commitment to Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres reportedly could be looking to add a star shortstop this offseason.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal named Xander Bogaerts as a player the Padres could target after he rejected a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox. He also added that San Diego general manager A.J. Preller "fancies" Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Trea Turner.

The Padres will likely have substantial competition for Turner, who is coming off a strong 2022 campaign. He slashed .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases for a Dodgers team that finished with an MLB-best 111-51 record.

Rosenthal stated that Bogaerts "would make particular sense for the Padres," but he raised the possibility of a change in position for the 30-year-old. Since San Diego needs a power bat to fill a void at first base/DH, Bogaerts could be asked to move to first or second base in the short term. Rosenthal also mentioned third base as an option if Manny Machado opts out after the 2023 season.

Tatis, who will be coming off multiple wrist surgeries and an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is no longer a lock to play shortstop when his suspension ends on April 20. Ha-Seong Kim established himself as one of the top defensive shortstops in all of MLB, creating a question of where Tatis will fit when he returns to the field.

Per Rosenthal, the Padres discussed the idea of playing Tatis in center field before he received his suspension. There are also potential openings on the team in left field and second base.

San Diego is coming off a surprising trip to the NLCS, so the franchise is surely motivated to load up on more stars to make another deep postseason run in 2023.